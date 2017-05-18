Ohio House sidelines bailout of 2 FirstEnergy nuclear plants
Opponents are praising a decision to suspend deliberations on a proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear plants, even as Akron-based FirstEnergy continues to push for the deal. House Public Utilities Chairman Bill Seitz discontinued testimony on legislation containing the proposal Wednesday after vocal protests by consumer, business and energy groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC