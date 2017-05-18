Ohio House sidelines bailout of 2 Fir...

Ohio House sidelines bailout of 2 FirstEnergy nuclear plants

Opponents are praising a decision to suspend deliberations on a proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear plants, even as Akron-based FirstEnergy continues to push for the deal. House Public Utilities Chairman Bill Seitz discontinued testimony on legislation containing the proposal Wednesday after vocal protests by consumer, business and energy groups.

