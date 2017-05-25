NiSource Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offers

NiSource Inc. announced the reference yield and total consideration for each series of notes subject to the previously announced cash tender offers made by its finance subsidiary, NiSource Finance Corp. NiSource Finance is offering to purchase any and all of its outstanding 6.125% Notes due 2022 and, as amended to reflect the increased tender caps, up to $200,922,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.40% Notes due 2018, up to $244,883,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.80% Notes due 2019 and up to $224,887,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.45% Notes due 2020 .

