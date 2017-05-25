New Jersey reaches $39M settlement wi...

New Jersey reaches $39M settlement with ConocoPhillips

Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Thursday that a U.S. District judge in New York approved the settlement with Houston-based ConocoPhillips. Porrino says the company was one of 50 oil and chemical firms sued in 2007 by the state over ground water contamination.

