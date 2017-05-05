Natural gas outage affects hundreds i...

Natural gas outage affects hundreds in West Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. continues to restore natural gas service to hundreds of customers in West Baltimore after water infiltrated a distribution network, the utility said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) 3 hr Karen 11
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) Fri Gastown 10
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... Thu Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Thu LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC