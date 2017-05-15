National gas station count growing ag...

National gas station count growing again thanks to stronger profit margins

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The number of gasoline stations in Canada grew for the second consecutive year in 2016 after a 10-year decline that resulted in the loss of one in five outlets. The Kent Group's annual census showed a net increase of 15 outlets in 2016, taking the total to almost 12,000 or about three stations for every 10,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Hydro One stock sale hits a wall May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08) May 6 Leslietorres1211 25
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) May 6 Karen 11
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC