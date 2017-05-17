MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2017. MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 41 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 100 years.

