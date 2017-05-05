Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Will be ...

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Will be Tried in US in April 2018

Read more: News Max

A U.S. judge on Friday set an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on charges he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking organization responsible for murders and kidnappings. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan first suggested during a pretrial hearing in Brooklyn that a trial could occur earlier next year, but he settled on April 16 after acknowledging the difficulty defense lawyers are having communicating with Guzman in a federal lockup in Manhattan where he is subjected to solitary confinement.

