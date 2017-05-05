Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Will be Tried in US in April 2018
A U.S. judge on Friday set an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on charges he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking organization responsible for murders and kidnappings. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan first suggested during a pretrial hearing in Brooklyn that a trial could occur earlier next year, but he settled on April 16 after acknowledging the difficulty defense lawyers are having communicating with Guzman in a federal lockup in Manhattan where he is subjected to solitary confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Gastown
|10
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|Thu
|Noah
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Thu
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC