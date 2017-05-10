MACC Arrests TNB Manager Who Accepted BMW Car As Bribe

A Tenaga Nasional Berhad project manager and a renovation company owner have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the Klang Valley early today for alleged corruption. The duo have been remanded for five days from today following a remand order issued by Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman after the court heard an application from the MACC.

