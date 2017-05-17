Kinder Morgan treads minefield in pos...

Kinder Morgan treads minefield in post-vote British Columbia

May 17 Read more: Reuters

May 17 British Columbia could become a minefield for Kinder Morgan Inc, with the recent provincial election results expected to weigh on the U.S. company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and plans for a Canadian initial public offering. The Canadian province's pro-energy Liberals Party won the election but lost its majority, forcing it to woo the environmentalist Green Party to govern, potentially making concessions.

