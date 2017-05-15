Keystone XL operator reassessing interest of US producers
TransCanada Corp. is reassessing whether oil producers in North Dakota and Montana are still interested in shipping crude through its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline now that they have other new options to ship their product, including the Dakota Access pipeline. The Calgary-based company's announcement this month comes with the Keystone XL still needing approval of its proposed route through Nebraska and with the Dakota Access, which was designed to transport about half of North Dakota's oil production, expected to be fully operational by June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Hydro One stock sale hits a wall
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08)
|May 6
|Leslietorres1211
|25
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|May 6
|Karen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC