Jocelyn Perry appointed President and CEO of Newfoundland Power Inc.
The Board of Directors of Newfoundland Power Inc. announced that Jocelyn Perry has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2017. "Jocelyn has been instrumental in building an environment of high performance and operational expertise that benefits customers by delivering the highest level of quality, dependable service," said Anne Whelan, Chair, Board of Directors, Newfoundland Power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|Gastown
|10
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|19 hr
|Noah
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|LNG
|124
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC