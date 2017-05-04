Jocelyn Perry appointed President and...

Jocelyn Perry appointed President and CEO of Newfoundland Power Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Board of Directors of Newfoundland Power Inc. announced that Jocelyn Perry has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2017. "Jocelyn has been instrumental in building an environment of high performance and operational expertise that benefits customers by delivering the highest level of quality, dependable service," said Anne Whelan, Chair, Board of Directors, Newfoundland Power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) 4 hr Gastown 10
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... 19 hr Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 23 hr LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC