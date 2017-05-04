Jocelyn Perry appointed President and CEO of Newfoundland Power Inc.

The Board of Directors of Newfoundland Power Inc. announced that Jocelyn Perry has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2017. "Jocelyn has been instrumental in building an environment of high performance and operational expertise that benefits customers by delivering the highest level of quality, dependable service," said Anne Whelan, Chair, Board of Directors, Newfoundland Power.

