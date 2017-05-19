Insider Buying: Energy Transfer Partn...

Insider Buying: Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Director Purchases 3,023 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer Partners LP Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,023 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,103.37.

Chicago, IL

