Insider Buying: Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Director Purchases 3,023 Shares of Stock
Energy Transfer Partners LP Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,023 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,103.37.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC