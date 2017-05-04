Idaho Power Wants To Speed Closure Of...

Idaho Power Wants To Speed Closure Of Nevada Coal Plant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Idaho Power has announced its intention to close a Nevada coal plant it co-owns with NV Energy 10 years sooner than planned, a move that would shutter both units at Nevada's last utility-owned, coal-burning power plant by 2025. Idaho Power said in filings with state regulators in Boise on Wednesday it will work with Nevada-based NV Energy to reach an agreement to stop burning coal at the North Valmy plant near Battle Mountain under the new timeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... 9 hr Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 13 hr LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 1
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... Apr 23 Wildchild 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC