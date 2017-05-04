Husky reports $71M Q1 profit, cites market uncertainty in dividend restart delay
Husky Energy says the company will continue to delay reinstating its dividend because of uncertainty in the oil markets and recently slumping world crude prices. Some analysts had predicted the Calgary-based energy company would use the release of its first-quarter results Friday to reinstate the dividend it cancelled in late 2015 because of low oil prices.
