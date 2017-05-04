Husky reports $71M Q1 profit, boosted...

Husky reports $71M Q1 profit, boosted by commodity prices and refining margins

Husky Energy Inc. says it earned $71 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago, as its results this year were boosted by higher commodity prices and improved refining margins. The Calgary-based energy company says its profit amounted to six cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $458 million or 47 cents per share a year ago.

