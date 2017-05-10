Homeowners sue to stop Ohio gas pipel...

Homeowners sue to stop Ohio gas pipeline construction

13 hrs ago

More than 60 property owners in northeast Ohio are asking a federal court to block a proposed high-pressure natural gas pipeline. Organizers of the Coalition to Reroute Nexus say a suit filed Friday in U.S. district court charges that the project violates the owners' due process rights, misuses eminent domain to take property, and jeopardizes their safety.

Chicago, IL

