Homeowners sue to stop Ohio gas pipeline construction
More than 60 property owners in northeast Ohio are asking a federal court to block a proposed high-pressure natural gas pipeline. Organizers of the Coalition to Reroute Nexus say a suit filed Friday in U.S. district court charges that the project violates the owners' due process rights, misuses eminent domain to take property, and jeopardizes their safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Hydro One stock sale hits a wall
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08)
|May 6
|Leslietorres1211
|25
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|May 6
|Karen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC