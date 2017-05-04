HEI Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. reported consolidated net income for common stock for the first quarter of 2017 of $34.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.31 compared to $32.4 million and EPS of $0.30 for the first quarter of 2016. Core earnings1 were $34.2 million and core EPS1 of $0.31 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $35.3 million and $0.33, respectively, in the first quarter of 2016.
