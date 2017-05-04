Great Plains CEO: High price, capital...

Great Plains CEO: High price, capital structure must be addressed to complete Westar deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A lower price and new capital structure would be critical factors for a Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy deal to go forward, but the two companies still want the deal to happen and are addressing those issues, an official said. Early Thursday, Great Plains and Westar filed a Petition for Reconsideration in which they asked the Kansas Corporation Commission to give the companies until May 31 to continue discussions and see if they can come up with a plan that would be palatable to the KCC's three commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) 50 min Gastown 10
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... 15 hr Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 19 hr LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC