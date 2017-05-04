Great Plains CEO: High price, capital structure must be addressed to complete Westar deal

A lower price and new capital structure would be critical factors for a Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy deal to go forward, but the two companies still want the deal to happen and are addressing those issues, an official said. Early Thursday, Great Plains and Westar filed a Petition for Reconsideration in which they asked the Kansas Corporation Commission to give the companies until May 31 to continue discussions and see if they can come up with a plan that would be palatable to the KCC's three commissioners.

