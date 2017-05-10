Gold, energy stocks give TSX a morning boost, dollar strengthens
Canada's main stock index got a boost this morning as fresh U.S. crude oil data revived the energy sector and gold prices gained ground. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.14 points to 15,618.34, after 90 minutes of trading.
