GMP Launches New Comprehensive Energy Home Solution from Tesla to Lower Costs for Customers
Green Mountain Power is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind program that includes the Tesla Powerwall 2 and utilizes Tesla's cutting-edge GridLogic software platform. This partnership will help customers make a dramatic step forward in energy independence by using stored energy to help drive down the costs of the grid and improve the comfort, energy use, and resilience of their own homes.
