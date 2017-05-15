Gas export boom loser may win from Au...

Gas export boom loser may win from Australia supply crunch

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The decision by the Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina joint-venture to scrap a $20 billion project to ship Arrow's fuel overseas as liquefied natural gas looks like a blessing in disguise. The Brisbane-based producer now plans to boost output, allowing it to take advantage of Australian prices pressured higher by tighter supply at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Hydro One stock sale hits a wall May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08) May 6 Leslietorres1211 25
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) May 6 Karen 11
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC