Gas export boom loser may win from Australia supply crunch
The decision by the Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina joint-venture to scrap a $20 billion project to ship Arrow's fuel overseas as liquefied natural gas looks like a blessing in disguise. The Brisbane-based producer now plans to boost output, allowing it to take advantage of Australian prices pressured higher by tighter supply at home.
