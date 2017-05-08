FirstEnergy nuclear subsidy would thwart Ohio shale gas, kill jobs says API Ohio

FirstEnergy has asked Ohio lawmakers to create new regulations awarding "zero emission credits," or ZECs, to its nuclear power plants, Davis-Besse east of Toledo and Perry east of Cleveland, in recognition that they do not contribute to air pollution. The ZECs would increase customer bills by 5 percent, could not be avoided even by customers buying power from other companies and provide the company with an additional $328 million a year for up to 16 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.