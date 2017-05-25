FirstEnergy Mon Power Project Reroutes Transmission Lines from...
Mon Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary, is completing a $2.2 million enhancement project that reroutes transmission lines away from a substation scheduled to be dismantled adjacent to the decommissioned Willow Island Generating Station in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The work involved rebuilding four transmission lines to connect with an existing substation near Belmont.
