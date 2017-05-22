FirstEnergy CEO Pleads for Nuclear Pl...

FirstEnergy CEO Pleads for Nuclear Plant Subsidies

14 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The CEO of one of Ohio's largest energy providers made a rare appearance before state lawmakers, pleading for nuclear plant subsidies. This push comes as the company is nearing a major decision.

Chicago, IL

