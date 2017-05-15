First subsea electricity cable links Newfoundland with Nova Scotia

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - North America's longest subsea electricity cable has been connected between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Halifax-based Emera Inc. confirmed Tuesday. The 170-kilometre cable is a key part of the $1.6-billion Maritime Link project, which will enable Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown-owned Nalcor Energy to provide privately owned Nova Scotia Power Inc. with energy from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project under construction in Labrador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.