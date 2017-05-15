First subsea electricity cable links Newfoundland with Nova Scotia
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - North America's longest subsea electricity cable has been connected between the island of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, Halifax-based Emera Inc. confirmed Tuesday. The 170-kilometre cable is a key part of the $1.6-billion Maritime Link project, which will enable Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown-owned Nalcor Energy to provide privately owned Nova Scotia Power Inc. with energy from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project under construction in Labrador.
