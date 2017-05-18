ExxonMobil to open its first Mexico station
The oil giant announced Tuesday that it will open its first Mobil station in central Mexico during the second half of 2017. The country decided to end its long-running oil monopoly in 2013, opening the door to foreign investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC