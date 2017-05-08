ExxonMobil and Employees Contribute Nearly $2.7 Million to Pennsylvania Colleges and Universities
ExxonMobil employees, retirees, directors and surviving spouses contributed $707,000 to 65 Pennsylvania colleges and universities, which was matched by more than $1,990,000 in unrestricted grants from the ExxonMobil Foundation. Although grants are unrestricted, colleges and universities are encouraged to designate a portion to math and science programs supporting student engagement.
