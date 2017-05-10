ETP spills prompt U.S. to ban new dri...

ETP spills prompt U.S. to ban new drill work on Rover pipeline route

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 11 U.S. regulators on Wednesday prohibited Energy Transfer Partners LP from new drilling to install pipe along the route of its Rover natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario following drilling fluid spills in a wetland area in Ohio. The drilling ban will remain in place until the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff authorizes the company to start again.

