Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources break ground on Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project

12 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Local leaders joined executives from NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas this morning to break ground on Arkansas' largest universal solar energy project - the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center. "We are pleased to work with our partners at Entergy to bring low-cost, renewable energy to their customers and introduce the first universal solar project of this scale in Arkansas," said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources.

