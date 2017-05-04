ENGIE and AES Agree to Expand their LNG Marketing Partnership to Central America
ENGIE and The AES Corporation have agreed to enter into a joint venture to market and sell liquefied natural gas to third parties in Central America. The joint venture will utilize the Costa Norte LNG terminal currently under construction in Colon, Panama, which is owned 50/50 by AES and Inversiones Bahia.
