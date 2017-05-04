ENGIE and AES Agree to Expand their L...

ENGIE and AES Agree to Expand their LNG Marketing Partnership to Central America

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

ENGIE and The AES Corporation have agreed to enter into a joint venture to market and sell liquefied natural gas to third parties in Central America. The joint venture will utilize the Costa Norte LNG terminal currently under construction in Colon, Panama, which is owned 50/50 by AES and Inversiones Bahia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08) Sat Leslietorres1211 25
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Sat Karen 11
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC