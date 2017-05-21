Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
