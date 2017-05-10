Enbridge earnings fall in first quarter
Enbridge Inc. said Thursday its earnings dropped in the first quarter but it expects profits to jump for the year after closing its multibillion-dollar deal to take over Spectra Energy in late February. Earnings were $638 million or $0.54 a share in the three months ended March 31, sliding from $1.2 billion or $1.38 per share for the same quarter last year, as Enbridge's liquids pipeline division saw a drop in part due to a lower exchange rate and the selling of assets.
