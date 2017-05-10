Enbridge earnings fall in first quarter

Enbridge earnings fall in first quarter

Enbridge Inc. said Thursday its earnings dropped in the first quarter but it expects profits to jump for the year after closing its multibillion-dollar deal to take over Spectra Energy in late February. Earnings were $638 million or $0.54 a share in the three months ended March 31, sliding from $1.2 billion or $1.38 per share for the same quarter last year, as Enbridge's liquids pipeline division saw a drop in part due to a lower exchange rate and the selling of assets.

