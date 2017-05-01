Emera Newfoundland & Labrador set to ...

Emera Newfoundland & Labrador set to install North America's longest submarine electricity cables

The first of North America's two longest submarine electricity cables has arrived in Atlantic Canada onboard the cable laying vessel the Skagerrak. Integral to Emera's Maritime Link Project, these cables each measure 170 km and weigh 5,500 tonnes - combined, the two cables weigh more than the Eiffel Tower.

