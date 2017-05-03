Duke Energy Florida files nuclear cost recovery with Florida Public Service Commission
Duke Energy Florida filed for its annual nuclear cost recovery with the Florida Public Service Commission . The proposed changes would become effective in the January 2018 billing cycle and continue through the December 2018 billing cycle.
