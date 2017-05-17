DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan ...

There are 1 comment on the Electric Energy Online story from 15 hrs ago, titled DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80 .... In it, Electric Energy Online reports that:

DTE Energy announced a broad sustainability initiative that will reduce the company's carbon emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050. This reduction and 2050 timeframe align with the target scientists broadly have identified as necessary to help address climate change.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 1 hr ago
All this talk of adding another 6 Giga Watts of power production to the grid, but no talk of energy storage. Talk of decommissioning coal fired plants and replacing some with natural gas fired plants. The coal fired natural gas plant can react to supply the grid with more power, but still would take from 15 to 30 minutes to ramp such a plant up. Energy storage, locally and regionally would enable much less "spinning" generation from fueled natural gas peaker plants and allow intermittent energy generation sources to be stored and used like spinning generation resources. The energy storage can be ramped up in milliseconds using switching inverter technology.
