DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Raised by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

