DTE Energy Co (DTE) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
DTE Energy Co has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
