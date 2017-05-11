Diablo Canyon warning issued while higher PG&E bills loom
PG&E bills are headed higher by $1.65 a month, state regulators decided Thursday, the same day a consumer group warned that the embattled utility is seeking even higher bills to cover costs to decommission the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant. The state Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted to approve a settlement involving 15 parties, including PG&E, that enables the utility to raise gas and electricity bills by 1 percent.
