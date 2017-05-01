Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Monday's hydro vault fire
Crews remove the charred transformer destroyed in Monday's hydro vault fire and explosion. Toronto Hydro has not said what caused the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Apr 29
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC