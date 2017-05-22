Consumers Energy spending $440M on natural gas modernization
The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. says Monday that the work will benefit the 1.8 million homes and businesses it serves in Michigan. Consumers Energy says the projects include infrastructure replacement, growth and pipeline integrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC