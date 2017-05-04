ConocoPhillips cutting 300 jobs mainl...

ConocoPhillips cutting 300 jobs mainly in Calgary

ConocoPhillips says it's cutting about 300 jobs following a deal to sell most of its Canadian oil and gas holdings to Cenovus Energy . Spokesman Rob Evans said the layoffs are needed to adjust to the smaller size of the company following the $17.7 billion deal announced in late March.

