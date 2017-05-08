Climate activists target JPMorgan Chase banks
They're calling on the bank not to do business with TransCanada, the company pushing for the Keystone XL oil pipeline. An Associated Press photographer witnessed officers handcuffing and arresting three people at one bank branch in Seattle's International District Monday afternoon.
