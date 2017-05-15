California utility sued by warehouse fire victim relatives
Relatives of 18 of the 36 people who died in Oakland's "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire added California's Pacific Gas & Electric utility on Tuesday as a defendant in their wrongful death lawsuits. They claimed the company should have known the warehouse's electrical hookups were hazardous and illegally installed.
