California proposes new rules after n...

California proposes new rules after natural gas blowout

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

California oil and gas regulators proposed stiff new regulations Friday for underground gas natural storage facilities after a blowout drove 8,000 families from their Los Angeles homes. The rules proposed by the Department of Conservation follow the massive Southern California Gas Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... Thu Solarman 1
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Wed Threestax 9
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC