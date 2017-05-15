California oversight agency fines gov...

California oversight agency fines governor's aide, campaign

California's political oversight agency has found that a top aide to Gov. Jerry Brown failed to disclose sales of stock holdings and that the governor's campaign efforts in 2012 and 2014 did not properly account for nearly $3 million in donations. The Fair Political Practices Commission announced Monday the governor's executive secretary Nancy McFadden failed to report selling Pacific Gas & Electric stock in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

