Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Rating Reitera...

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 275 target price on the oil and gas development company's stock. CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08) Sat Leslietorres1211 25
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Sat Karen 11
News TranCanada donates $200K to rink expansion project (Nov '12) May 5 Gastown 10
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 4 LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC