BRIEF-Syndax announces results from phase 2 ENCORE 601 trial of...

WASHINGTON, May 17 Iowa's Republican senator on Wednesday raised concerns that U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has commissioned a "hastily developed" study of the reliability of the electric grid that appears "geared to undermine" the wind energy industry.
