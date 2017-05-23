BPA selects Joel D Cook as new senior vice president of Power Services
The Bonneville Power Administration has chosen Joel D. Cook to be its senior vice president of Power Services. Cook begins his new position at BPA's Portland headquarters June 12. "Joel is a talented and results driven leader with 25 years of experience in the energy industry," said BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer.
