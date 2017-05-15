Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Target Price at $45.88
Shares of Xcel Energy Inc have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
