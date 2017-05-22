American oil companies deepen Saudi ties, despite rivalry
Saudi Arabia and American shale oil companies remain in a battle for global dominance that has sparked a rare bout of financial trouble for the kingdom and forced it to think about life after oil. Despite that rivalry, Saudi Arabia is deepening its ties with the U.S. with a raft of deals with American energy companies unveiled during President Trump's visit to the OPEC leader.
